Laura Lee Saladino 1960 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Laura Lee Saladino, 59, of Chatham, died at 6:40 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Laura was born September 20, 1960, in Springfield, the daughter of Lawrence "Jim" and Elizabeth Jeanne Young Sandidge. She married CJ Saladino on July 3, 1982, at Christ the King Church in Springfield.
Laura graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois. She was a lifetime member of Christ the King Parish, worked at Christ the King School for many years, and was a devoted mother to her children and Gigi to her grandchildren. Laura was a fantastic cake decorator, interior decorator, and craft maker.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Laura is survived by her husband of 38 years, CJ Saladino of Chatham; son, Jacob (Samantha) Saladino of Chatham; daughters, Robyn (Jonny) Sundquist of Springfield and Samantha (Mike) Black of Springfield; grandchildren, Addyson Saladino; Levi, Lincoln, Leo, and Lorelai Sundquist; and Lucas, Noah, and Callie Black; siblings, Janet Curtis and Stan (Pat) Sandidge of Springfield; step-mother, Lorraine Sandidge of Springfield; and step-sister, Sandy Veicht of Chatham.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Private family ceremonies will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King School, 1920 Barberry, Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com
to offer your condolences.