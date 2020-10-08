Laura N. Albright 1943 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Laura N. Albright, 77, of Riverton, died at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Laura was born in Sulligent, AL on September 27, 1943, the daughter of Frank H. and Willie (O'Mary) Rasbury. She married Andrew "Andy" Albright on October 16, 1981, in Pekin, IL.
Laura graduated from Caledonia High School in Caledonia, MS, in 1961. She was employed with Eagle Foods for many years. She retired from Marine Bank where she was a vault teller. Laura enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, shopping, and watching QVC and HSN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and five sisters.
Laura is survived by her husband, Andy of Riverton; sons, Rick (Tina Kohler Mitchell) Merchant of Riverton, and Ray (Ami) Merchant of Springfield; step-daughters, Lisa, Tresa Jo, Stacy, and Ann, all of Bloomington; grandchildren, Robyn Merchant of Arizona, Nick Merchant of Riverton, Zak Merchant of Riverton, Drew (Lindsay) Brinson of Iowa, Sasha Brinson of Springfield, Taryn Goodwin of Springfield, and Kelsey (Josh) Stuckey of Wisconsin; six great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
A private family funeral ceremony will be held. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.