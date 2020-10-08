1/1
Laura N. Albright
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura N. Albright 1943 - 2020
Riverton, IL—Laura N. Albright, 77, of Riverton, died at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Laura was born in Sulligent, AL on September 27, 1943, the daughter of Frank H. and Willie (O'Mary) Rasbury. She married Andrew "Andy" Albright on October 16, 1981, in Pekin, IL.
Laura graduated from Caledonia High School in Caledonia, MS, in 1961. She was employed with Eagle Foods for many years. She retired from Marine Bank where she was a vault teller. Laura enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports, shopping, and watching QVC and HSN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers; and five sisters.
Laura is survived by her husband, Andy of Riverton; sons, Rick (Tina Kohler Mitchell) Merchant of Riverton, and Ray (Ami) Merchant of Springfield; step-daughters, Lisa, Tresa Jo, Stacy, and Ann, all of Bloomington; grandchildren, Robyn Merchant of Arizona, Nick Merchant of Riverton, Zak Merchant of Riverton, Drew (Lindsay) Brinson of Iowa, Sasha Brinson of Springfield, Taryn Goodwin of Springfield, and Kelsey (Josh) Stuckey of Wisconsin; six great-grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
A private family funeral ceremony will be held. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved