LaVerne "Lapp" Eliason 1931 - 2020
Auburn, IL—LaVerne "Lapp" Eliason, 88 of Auburn passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was born April 13, 1931 in Farmersville, IL the son of Alva and Vera Hoelmer Eliason. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ronald and Olin.
Lapp married Mary Lou Dolenc on July 10, 1954 in Chatham.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Auburn V.F.W. and American Legion. He also served on the Auburn Fire Department. Lapp retired from Fiat-Allis in 1985.
Surviving are his wife Mary Lou; one son, Dale (Chris) Eliason; two daughters, Joellyn (Jack) Warner and Gale (Martin) Pruitt; two granddaughters; five step-grandchildren; one great grandson; nine step-great grandchildren; one brother, Earl (Zella) Eliason; several nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services will be held at Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Auburn Emergency Squad.
Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020