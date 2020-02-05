Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bramley Funeral Home
550 E. Jackson Street
Auburn, IL 62615
(217) 438-3288
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Eliason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne "Lapp" Eliason


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LaVerne "Lapp" Eliason Obituary
LaVerne "Lapp" Eliason 1931 - 2020
Auburn, IL—LaVerne "Lapp" Eliason, 88 of Auburn passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
He was born April 13, 1931 in Farmersville, IL the son of Alva and Vera Hoelmer Eliason. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Ronald and Olin.
Lapp married Mary Lou Dolenc on July 10, 1954 in Chatham.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Auburn V.F.W. and American Legion. He also served on the Auburn Fire Department. Lapp retired from Fiat-Allis in 1985.
Surviving are his wife Mary Lou; one son, Dale (Chris) Eliason; two daughters, Joellyn (Jack) Warner and Gale (Martin) Pruitt; two granddaughters; five step-grandchildren; one great grandson; nine step-great grandchildren; one brother, Earl (Zella) Eliason; several nieces and nephews.
Private family graveside services will be held at Auburn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Auburn Emergency Squad.
Bramley Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LaVerne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -