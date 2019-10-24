|
Lavina Lee Roberts 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Lavina Lee Roberts, 82, of Springfield, went home to her Lord at 10:36 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at her home.
She was born November 6, 1936, in Springfield, the daughter of Joseph A. and Elsie M. Smith Beneky. She married Joseph E. Roberts on October 8, 1955, in Springfield.
Lavina graduated from Lanphier High School and was employed with the Illinois State Treasurer for 22 years. She was a member of St. Cabrini Catholic Church and the Legion of Mary. Lavina enjoyed Sprint Car Racing.
She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Willard Horn; granddaughter, Anna Marie; and daughter-in-law, Dee Roberts.
Lavina is survived by her husband, Joseph Roberts of Springfield; sons, Joseph L. Roberts and Derek M. (wife, Laura) Roberts, both of Springfield; daughter, Nancy (husband, Ron) Standridge of Springfield; grandsons, Joseph V. Roberts, Jeremy, Jared, and Justin Standridge, and Sean and Ryan Roberts; granddaughter, Alicia Roberts; great-grandsons, Devin Moore, Joseph I. Roberts, and Kolby Standridge ; great-granddaughters, Anna Roberts, Jaycie Standridge, and Vivian Standridge; siblings, Joseph A. "Bobo" (wife, Nancy) Beneky and Kathy (husband, David) Blakley; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m.
Funeral Mass: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St. Cabrini Catholic Church, 1020 N. Milton Ave., Springfield with Rev. Kevin Mann, S.J.C., celebrant.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38148-9959.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019