Lawrence A. "Larry" Wieland 1931 - 2019
Decatur, IL—Lawrence (Larry) Albert Wieland, 88, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019.
Larry is survived by his four daughters, Amy Bilello (Northbrook, IL), Abby LaSala (Boise, ID), Meg Young (Decatur, IL) and Tina Welch (Monticello, IL). He has six grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His beloved wife Marion and son Andy preceded him in death.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 250 West Decatur St. in Decatur, IL from 4 pm to 7 pm. A brief viewing will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 10:30 am until time of funeral service at noon at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 E. Allen in Springfield, IL. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park followed by a reception at the Firefighters-Postal Lake Club, 940 W. Lakeshore in Springfield.
Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com to see the full obituary and where tributes and condolences may be left for the family.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019