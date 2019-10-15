Home

Sutton Memorial Home
327 North Clay Street
Taylorville, IL 62568
(217) 824-2275
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Auburn Cemetery
Mt. Auburn,, IL
1941 - 2019
Taylorville, IL—Lawrence E. Bramel, 78 of Taylorville passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 3:50 p.m. at his residence in Taylorville, IL. He was born on March 5, 1941 in Taylorville, IL the son of Robert and Ophelia (Pallai) Bramel. Lawrence was a retired elementary school teacher in Taylorville and was a member of the United Federation of Dolls.
He is survived by his Brother: Frank Bramel of Mt. Auburn, IL; Niece: Darla (Mark) Cochran of Blue Mound, IL; Nephew: Don (Susan) Henderson of Mt. Auburn, IL; Great Nephew: Cody Henderson; Great Nieces: Libby Campbell, and Rhilee Cochran; Great-Great-Niece: Brynlee Maxine Campbell; and several Cousins He was preceded in death by his Parents, Grandparents, and sister-in-law: Maxine Bramel.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mt. Auburn Cemetery in Mt. Auburn, IL with Rev. Dan Armstrong Officiating.
Memorials may be made to the Christian County Senior Citizens 701 West Adams St. Taylorville, IL 62568.
Sutton Memorial Home in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
