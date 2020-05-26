Home

Lawrence Burdzilauskas 2020
St. Louis, MO—Burdzilauskas, Lawrence B. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, May 19, 2020; beloved husband of 59 years to Shirley Ann Burdzilauskas; loving father of Barbara (Dan) Murphy; dearest grandfather of Bryan (Coti) Murphy, Sean Murphy and Kyle Murphy; dear brother of John (the late Charlotte) Burdzilauskas; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
VISITATION at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tues. May 26, 11:30AM to 12:45PM then taken to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for a 1:00 PM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Appreciated.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 27 to May 28, 2020
