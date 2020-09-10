1/
Lawrence Michael Aherin
Lawrence Michael Aherin 1944 - 2020
Rancho Mirage, CA—Lawrence Michael Aherin, 76, of Rancho Mirage , CA passed away on Saturday August 29, 2020 at Desert Breezes Senior Care Facility in Desert Hot Springs, CA.
He was born on June 3, 1944 in Springfield, IL, the son of Lawrence F. and Joyce (Vogt) Aherin. Larry was a 1962 graduate of Griffin High School and a graduate of DePaul University.
Survivors are his sisters, Mary Kay (Don) Smargiassi of Pawnee, IL and Maureen (Jeff) Kahn of St. Charles, IL, one brother, James Edward Aherin of St. Charles, IL, one aunt, Irene Aherin of Springfield, IL , 3 nieces, 3 nephews, 3 great-nieces and 6 great-nephews and many, many cousins, and his loving friend and caretaker , Len Reagan of San Diego, CA. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Michael and Laura Aherin and Henry and Barbara Vogt and his brother Kevin Patrick Aherin in 2002.
Cremation rites have been accorded by Smart Cremations, Rancho Mirage, CA
Per Larry's express wishes no services were held.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
