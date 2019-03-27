Lawrence Phillip Roerig 1938 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Lawrence "Larry" Roerig, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born on the 24th of February at West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, Illinois, to Theophilus and Mildred (Kanter) Roerig. They preceded him in death, as did his sister, Nancy Burdick of Arizona. Larry is survived by his wife, Lisa Rusher; son, Steven Roerig of Arkansas; sister, Lynne Peshek of Arizona; a niece; and several nephews.

Larry truly had a "lust for life." He served in United States Air Force and developed a love for all modes of transportation. He worked overseas in Iran and twice in Saudi Arabia. His travels took him to Greece, Spain, England, Scandinavia, and France, where he snuck out of the hospital (mono) to attend LeMans.

Larry was a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, through thick and thin. He was a member of the USO, Music Maker, ACLU, Amnesty International, Commemorative Air Force, Red Tails, Experimental Aircraft Association, China Post 1, World Affairs Council of Central Illinois, and Sangamon Auditorium. He donated his time to Downtown Springfield, the Springfield Area Arts Council, and the Illinois Central Blues Club. Larry was a lover of all forms of music from blues to jazz, country to folk, and many more genres. He was a founder of "Old Capitol Nights—Jazz and Blues" in 2001, co-founder of Music In Communities and Education, and a participant in the first SOJO Music Festival.

Larry attended Hinsdale High School in Claredon Hills. He worked in Information Technology, but he laughed that he believed the computer was a toy. However, his concern was always for the end users, and he was quite the debug man. Most of his employment was as a contractor for the State until he joined State employment in November 2010.

Larry always found the good in people, was quick with a joke or compliment, and had many friends and fans throughout the community. He was so loved by people that even his ex-wife and the children of women he dated adopted him. Although he and Lisa had only been married since November 2011, they had been together since June 1999. She said they truly never went to bed angry, and he told her several times a day how much he loved her and how lucky he felt to be with her. Lisa considered Larry her husband, best friend, lover, and her boyfriend.

Cremation will be provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society, and a celebration of life is being planned for June.

