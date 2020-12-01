1/1
Leanna Frye
1961 - 2020
Leanna Frye 1961 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Leanna Frye 58, departed this life on Sunday November 22, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Leanna was born December 28, 1961 the daughter of Washington Fyre Sr. and Lucy Ann Smith Upshaw Frye in Richmond, Virginia.
Funeral Services Friday December 4, 2020; Visitation:3:30pm-4:00pm; Service:4:00pm-5:00pm, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Elder Elias Walton Officiating.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
Interment is Private.
CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
03:30 - 04:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
DEC
4
Service
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Memories & Condolences
November 29, 2020
Sister you will truly be miss.I hated that you had to leave us but God have better job for you .you will be miss but you are still love by your family.
Robert Upshaw
Brother
November 28, 2020
God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow, praying for continued blessed memories of Leanna
Derrick Stapleton
Family
November 27, 2020
You will truly be missed,I'll never forget all the get togethers we had . Love you very much Miss LeAnn ❤
Kelly Frakes
Friend
November 23, 2020
My thoughts are with Ann's family in this time of grief and pain she was an amazing women and will be missed by many im very sorry for your loss!
Ashlee Cody
Friend
