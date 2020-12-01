Leanna Frye 1961 - 2020Springfield, IL—Leanna Frye 58, departed this life on Sunday November 22, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. Leanna was born December 28, 1961 the daughter of Washington Fyre Sr. and Lucy Ann Smith Upshaw Frye in Richmond, Virginia.Funeral Services Friday December 4, 2020; Visitation:3:30pm-4:00pm; Service:4:00pm-5:00pm, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703. Elder Elias Walton Officiating.Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.Interment is Private.CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only 10 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED PLEASE.