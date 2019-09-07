|
|
Lee E. Kilbourne 1924 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Lee E. Kilbourne, formerly of Waukegan, IL died on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at his residence.
Visitation: 9:30-10:30 am, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church-Sherman.
Funeral Mass: 10:30 am Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at St. John Vianney Church-Sherman.
Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
