Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, May 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Leesa J. (Langenbahn) Hanlin


Quincy, IL—Leesa J. (Langenbahn) Hanlin, 52, of Quincy, passed away at 9:00 p.m Tuesday (April 30, 2019) at Blessing Hospital.
Born January 10, 1967 in Springfield, Illinois, Leesa was the daughter of Hal and Linda List Langenbahn. She married Dan Hanlin on August 8, 2008 in Quincy. He survives.
Leesa was gifted in numerous ways including painting, crafts, baking, dancing, art, and all expressive things. She had a heart for people and loved sharing herself with others.
A graduate of Ursuline Academy in Springfield, Illinois and Illinois State University in Normal, Leesa was employed as a Behavioral Health Technician at Preferred Family Healthcare (Recovery Resources) of Quincy.
Survivors include her husband, Dan; her parents, Hal and Linda Langenbahn of Springfield, IL; two sons, Jacob Penn and Jonah Penn; two daughters, Hannah Penn and Molly Penn; two step sons, Brandon Hanlin and Justin Hanlin; six grandchildren, Jayse Penn, Oliver Penn, James Penn, Brooklynn Penn, Taylyn Carlson and Easton Hanlin; her maternal grandmother, Mardelle List of Springfield, IL; two sisters, Sarah Stanley (Joe) of Springfield, IL and Jessica Boesdorfer (Chuck Heminghous) of Springfield, IL; two nieces, Abigail Boesdorfer and Madison Stanley; and two nephews, Logan Stanley and Hayden Boesdorfer.
Leesa was preceeded in death by her maternal grandfather, Don List: and her paternal grandmother, Luella Langenbahn.
Memorial services will be held Monday afternoon at 3:00 in the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Henry officiating.
Memorial visitation will be Monday afternoon from 1:00 until the time of services at 3:00 at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Preferred Family Healthcare Activity Fund.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 4 to May 5, 2019
