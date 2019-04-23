Home

Leif Eriksson
Leif Anthony "Tony" Eriksson 1957 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Leif Anthony "Tony" Eriksson, 62, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
He was born January 21, 1957, in Eldorado, Illinois. He married Victoria Hall on April 1, 1987, at St. Cabrini Church. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fada Moore and Charles "Dutch" and Bernice McGill; father-in-law, John Hall and his dog, Ryan.
Tony was previously employed by Associated Builders and Contractors, Grinnell Mutual and Bunn-o-matic. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going to car shows, and working on his T-bucket and his son's Mustang. He enjoyed working in his yard and growing flowers.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; son, Ian Christian Eriksson; sister, Tacy (Roy) Petrait; mother, Marie (Jerry) Turner; mother-in-law, Nancy Hall; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Pastor Gary Winkleman officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
