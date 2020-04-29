|
Lela Caryle Smith 1942 - 2020
Sherman, IL—Lela Caryle Smith, 77, of Sherman died at 11:12 am, Monday, April 27, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in the presence of family. She was born August 13, 1942 in Springfield to Charles Robert and Genora Mamie (Hendrix) Meader. She married Paul Edward Smith, Jr. on November 1, 1980.
She is survived by her husband, Paul of Sherman; three daughters, Dawn (Chuck) Rutschke of Sherman, Jill (Rob) Semanik of Springfield and Courtney (James) Spielman of Marion, Iowa; one son, Steffen Smith of St. Louis; eight grandchildren, Tara, Catelyn, Hannah, Whitney, Megan, Cassy, Xander, Everett; five great grandchildren, Griffin, Wren, McKenzie, Cameron and Callie.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Lela had worked for Bressmers and Stix Baer and Fuller. She also was a Day Care provider for many years. She enjoyed cross stitching, word searches and spending time with her grandchildren.
Private services will be held with burial at Roselawn Memorial Park and a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the . Lela was a big supporter of Ronald and Nancy Reagan and had been touched personally with Alzheimer's as her mother and grandmother suffered from this disease.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020