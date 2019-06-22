|
|
Leland Richard Orr 1996 - 2019
San Diego, CA—Leland Richard Orr passed away on May 24, 2019. Leland was born on May 26, 1996 in San Diego, CA, to Richard and Victoria (Lashmet) Orr. Leland is survived by his mother Victoria and sister Meghan, both of Coronado, CA. He is also survived by grandparents, Shirley Lanphier, James and Beverly Orr of Springfield, Patrick and Phoebe Lashmet of Decatur, aunts and uncles, Debbie (Wen) Fritsch, Jim (Vicky) Orr, Becky (Chris) Reid, Julie Dee, Aimee (Tim) Fyke, Sean, John; and many beloved cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Richard Orr. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Decatur, IL at 1 p.m.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 23 to June 24, 2019