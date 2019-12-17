|
Rev. Leland Uden 1944 - 2019
Chatham, IL—The Reverend Leland G. Uden entered this world on January 13, 1944 in Champaign, IL, the son of Henry and Annette (Loschen) Uden.
Rev Uden graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1962.
Leland graduated from Wartburg Seminary with a Master of Theology degree on May 23, 1971.
He went on to service parishes in Grygla, MN., Washington, IN, Normal, IL and Sterling, IL. Quincy, IL and Freemont, NE.
Rev. Uden is survived by his children, Aaron (Kimberly) Uden; Baryth (Patrick) Bryan and his wife of 52 years, Linda (Thom) Uden.
A son, Adam Linn preceded him in death.
He is survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He surviving siblings include Kevin (Karen) Uden; Vicki (Tim) Kenyon and Pam (Lyle) Way. He sister, Connie (Bruce) Hanson preceded him in death.
Rev. Uden accepted the Call of Christ to Life Eternal on Sunday, December, 2019 in Springfield, IL. Blessed by his memory.
A funeral service was held at 11:00 on Friday at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. Burial followed at Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro, IL.
Visitation was at the church beginning at 9:30.
Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul handled the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Estates Senior Living and Hospice Care, 6513 Winterberry Lane, Springfield, IL 62711, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2498 CR 2100 E, Thomasboro, IL 61878-9699,or St. John's Lutheran Church, 2477 W. Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019