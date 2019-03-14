|
Lenore A. Rourke 1931 - 2019
Georgetown, TX—Lenore A. Rourke, 87, died on February 23, 2019, in Texas. She is deeply mourned and remembered for being devoted to her family and having a unique sense of humor, a strong will and high self confidence.
Lenore passed just 99 days after losing her beloved husband of 64 years, Con Rourke. The couple enjoyed such a long and lasting marriage that it is difficult to imagine one without the other. During the weeks following Con's death, Lenore told people that they would soon be together again.
Lenore was born in San Antonio, Texas, on October 25, 1931, the daughter of James and Agnes Meers. She spent most of her childhood in Springfield, Illinois. While Lenore's parents both died during her teen years, the early tragedy only emboldened her spirit and made her a stronger and more compassionate person.
Throughout her life, Lenore was an involved mother and caring friend to many, especially in the Jacksonville community where she lived for most of her adult life. She enjoyed golfing and bridge, and she was an avid Chatham Glenwood football fan who rarely missed a game or an after-game celebration. She brought joy to those close to her and made them feel loved in many ways — sharing a home-cooked meal, a kind gesture, a smile or some of her good-natured teasing. With Con, she raised five children who all flourished through her love and guidance. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will carry forward her legacy of commitment to family.
Lenore is survived by her five children: Tim (wife, Janet) Rourke of Chicago, Ill., Patrick (wife, Jeanne) Rourke of Little Elm, Texas, Dan (wife Julie) Rourke of Chatham, Ill., Mary Lynn (husband, Robert) Power of Athens, Texas, and Laurie (husband, Billysteve) Korpi of Austin, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father James Meers, her mother, Agnes Meers; her sister, Marilyn Tate; and her husband, Con Rourke.
The Rourke family will host an 11:30 a.m. visitation and 1:00 p.m funeral mass for Lenore on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Our Saviour Catholic Church in Jacksonville, Illinois. A reception celebrating the lives of both Con and Lenore will follow at Jacksonville Country Club. The family invites anyone whose life was touched by Con and Lenore to join them throughout the day.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Our Saviour Catholic Church, Routt Catholic High School or Wesleyan Nursing Home in Georgetown, Texas.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019