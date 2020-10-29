Lenore "Lee" Routman 1926 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Lenore "Lee" Rosenberg Routman, 94, passed away from COVID-19 on Tuesday October 27, 2020. She lived with an abundant joy for life and always had a positive attitude.
Lee was born on January 7, 1926 to William and Edith (Joachim) Rosenberg in Granite City, IL. The youngest of three girls, she was always so proud of her hometown, where her grandfather was a past mayor and built/owned the town's first 3-story department store. Lee was a life-long Cardinals fan. She and her mother would always sit in the left field seats so she could be closer to her favorite player, Joe "Ducky" Medwick. After leaving town, she attended the University of Illinois and then worked as a receptionist/nurse for doctors in St. Louis and New York.
In 1954, Lee moved to Springfield and married the love of her life Jerome "Jerry" Routman, with whom she shared a 50-year loving marriage. She worked many years for AFSME and the Secretary of State's Index Department. Lee was a consummate volunteer over the years. She worked as a docent for the Abraham Lincoln Museum, was past president of Hadassah and devoted time to the American Red Cross, Memorial Medical Center, Temple Israel sisterhood, Jewish Federation, Illinois Symphony and was a member of the Sangamo Club. She enjoyed water aerobics and visiting with friends at the Fit CLUB. She also enjoyed walking and bicycling, book clubs, and trips while living at Pine Creek and Villas.
Lee's love for travel took her to a majority of the 50 states and internationally to Asia, Europe, South America and the Caribbean. Her love for adventure included parasailing, white water rafting, tubing, snorkeling and horseback riding.
Lee enjoyed music, singing, composing and dancing. She loved her friends and family and she was deeply loved in return.
Survivors include daughters Carol Loewenstein (Ralph), Edye Rubnitz (Peter); grandchildren Abigayle Taylor Pfeiffer (Steve), Talia Rubnitz and Nicholas Rubnitz, great-grandsons Freddy and Henry Pfeiffer and in-laws Melvin Routman and Margaret Schoenfeld. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, in 2004.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Friday October 30, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery. CDC guidelines will be followed regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic. If you wish to make a contribution in Lee's memory, please consider Springfield Jewish Federation, Hadassah Organization, or the Central Illinois Food Bank and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com
.