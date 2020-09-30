1/1
Leo Glenn Alvies
Leo Glenn Alvies 1930 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Leo Glenn Alvies, 89, of Springfield died Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home. He was born October 21, 1930 in Farmingdale, IL to Glenn and Evelyn (Kern) Alvies. He married Dixie Lewis on November 20, 1953.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dixie; daughter, Jodie (Chris) Edmonds of Sherman; son, Blake Alvies of Springfield; two grandchildren, Kelsey (companion, JT Turasky) and Christopher Lee Edmonds, both of Sherman; half-brother, Ted Alvies of Colorado; several nieces, nephews and cousins and his beloved Yorkie, Mya.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one step brother.
Leo was a United States Air Force Veteran. He retired from Truman L. Flatt and Sons after 42 years of service.
He was a lifelong member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was a member of Riddle Hill Card Club for 60 years. He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
A private visitation will be held.
Graveside Service: A public graveside service will be held at 1 pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Farmington Cemetery in Farmingdale with Reverend Nathanial Kern officiating and Military Honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Lutheran Food Pantry or to a charity of the donor's choice.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
