Leo J. McNamara 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Leo J. McNamara, 66, of Springfield, died at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Leo was born on May 23, 1953, in Kobe, Japan, the son of Leo J. and Alice M. (Mogra) McNamara.
Leo graduated from Lanphier High School and worked as a maintenance equipment operator for the State of Illinois from 1972 to 2003. He was the kind of person who put others before himself and was a good friend to all who knew him. Some of Leo's favorite hobbies include off-track betting, going to casinos, taking long drives, collecting antiques, reading, cooking, and watching football.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Lennard McNamara.
He is survived by son, Connor McNamara of Springfield; daughter, Amanda McNamara (significant other, Joshua Renfro) of Springfield; grandchildren, Dominick, Kyleigh, and Alexander Renfro; brother, James P. McNamara of Springfield; former wife, Sharon McNamara of Springfield; two nieces; and several cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with celebrant, Judy Woerner, officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019