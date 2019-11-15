The State Journal-Register Obituaries
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Leo J. McNamara


1953 - 2019
Leo J. McNamara Obituary
Leo J. McNamara 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Leo J. McNamara, 66, of Springfield, died at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Leo was born on May 23, 1953, in Kobe, Japan, the son of Leo J. and Alice M. (Mogra) McNamara.
Leo graduated from Lanphier High School and worked as a maintenance equipment operator for the State of Illinois from 1972 to 2003. He was the kind of person who put others before himself and was a good friend to all who knew him. Some of Leo's favorite hobbies include off-track betting, going to casinos, taking long drives, collecting antiques, reading, cooking, and watching football.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Lennard McNamara.
He is survived by son, Connor McNamara of Springfield; daughter, Amanda McNamara (significant other, Joshua Renfro) of Springfield; grandchildren, Dominick, Kyleigh, and Alexander Renfro; brother, James P. McNamara of Springfield; former wife, Sharon McNamara of Springfield; two nieces; and several cousins.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield with celebrant, Judy Woerner, officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
