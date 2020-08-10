Leo M. Fouts 1931 - 2020
Virden, IL—Virden:
Leo M. "Foozy" Fouts, 88, passed away at 9:58am on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born on December 23, 1931, in Carlinville, Illinois, the son of the late Nelson and Etta (Grigg) Fouts. He married the former Margie Ball on August 28, 1955, at the First Baptist Church in Virden. Survivors include two daughters and a son in law: Pam Fouts of St. Louis, Sharon and Milton Ostrander of Headland, Alabama, one grandson and his wife: Jeremy and Kimmy Ostrander, a sister and brother in law: Linda and Bob Pitchers of Pontoon Beach, Illinois, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
Leo was employed at CIPS for thirty – nine years prior to his retirement in 1997. Leo was a Deacon and member of Grace Southern Baptist Church in Virden for seventy years. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family, his treasured friends, gospel singings and music. He loved the life that God blessed him with. Leo was a veteran of the United States Army where he served in Korea from 1952 to 1954. He was a member of the American Legion Post #386.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his siblings and their spouses: Lawrence Fouts, Lyda and Bob Cowell, Lester and Clara Fouts, Loren and Yoko Fouts, Lamira and Warren Riffey.
Due to the current Covid – 19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be followed and face masks are requested. In order to follow these guidelines, please enter the church through the north set of front doors and exit the church through the south doors. In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Grace Southern Baptist Church, 302 West Wright Street, in Virden. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the church. Rev. David Pitchers, Rev. Jeremy Ostrander, and Rev. Dan Pitchers will officiate. The funeral will be livestreamed on the Grace Southern Baptist Church Facebook page. Burial will follow at Virden Cemetery with full military honors by the Virden American Legion Post #386.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Grace Southern Baptist Church.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.