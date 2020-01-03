|
Leo S. Flynn 1936 - 2020
Jacksonville, IL—Leo S. Flynn, 83, of Jacksonville, IL, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at The Villas Senior Care in Sherman.
He was born July 12, 1936, in Jacksonville, the son of Thomas Joseph and Catharyn Eleanor McGuire Flynn. He married Linda L. Yates on Sept. 26, 1959, in Rock Island and she preceded him in death on Jan. 24, 2011.
He is survived by seven children, David (Karen) Flynn and Pat (Shannon) Flynn, both of Jacksonville, Tom Flynn (fiancé Nancy Horath) of Springfield, Lori (Bill) Coonen of Girard, Tim (Valerie) Flynn of Jacksonville, Carrie (Duane) Sieren of Chatham, and Joe Flynn of Meredosia; nineteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and one brother, Tom (Donna) Flynn of Jerseyville. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one great granddaughter, Jera Coonen; four brothers, Ed, Alfred, Martin and Donald Flynn; three sisters, Eleanor Cox, Agnes Flynn, and Rosemary Ferry; one half-sister, Ann Rogers; and one half-brother, Paul Flynn.
Mr. Flynn was a 1955 graduate of Routt Catholic High School. He then served in the U.S. Marines. He was self-employed in the salvaging industry, and was a member of Church of Our Saviour. Leo enjoyed fishing. He loved his family, most especially his grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. A prayer service will be held 3:45 p.m. Monday at the Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville, where the family will meet friends 4-6 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Our Saviour Grade School or to Routt High School Education Foundation. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020