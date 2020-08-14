Leoda "Odie" T. Fix - Birnbaum 1919 - 2020
Lincoln, IL—Leoda "Odie" T. Fix – Birnbaum, 101, of Lincoln, formerly of Springfield, died at 10:48 pm, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital. She was born July 25, 1919 in Stuttgart, AR to Edwin and Cornelia (Hetrick) Griffith. She married Joe Fix in 1948 and he preceded her in death on November 9, 1989 She married Charles Birnbaum in 2002 and he preceded her in death in 2007.
She is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Mabel Humphries, Augusta Keller and Grace Barrington and three brothers, Wilbur, Leland and Lester Griffith.
Leoda was a member of Third Presbyterian Church. She was the former owner of Ray Hibbs Restaurant and later was employed by the State of Illinois Comptroller's Office.
Visitation: 10:30 – 11:30 am Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Dr. John R. Shear officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Third Presbyterian Church.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
