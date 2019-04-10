|
|
Leon Griffin 1941 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Leon Griffin 77, departed this life on April 3, 2019, at home. He was born September 17, 1941, in Murphysboro, Illinois, the son of Neola Johnson Griffin and Robert Grifffin Sr. He married Margaret Jordan on February 3, 1961.
Mr. Griffin was a Security Officer with the Department of Police for the Secretary of State for 33 years.
Funeral Services: Saturday, April 13, 2019, Second Timothy Baptist Church, 1122 East Pine Street, Springfield,IL 62703, Pastor Larry Luster Officiating and Rev. Robert McClish Eulogist. Visitation: 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Service: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Interment: Roselawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019