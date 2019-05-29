|
Leona L. "Noni" Southwick 1928 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Leona L. "Noni" Southwick, age 91, of Sherman, Il, formerly of Normal, passed away at 9:11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the The Villas Senior Care Community, Sherman IL.
Her graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal, IL. Deacon Mark Cleary with Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal, IL will be officiating.
There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to . Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.
Noni was born January 19, 1928, in Long Island, NY, the daughter of Frank and Katherine Leavens Ongania. She married George A. Southwick on August 20, 1947, at Freeport, New York. He passed away March 12, 2011.
Surviving is her son, George H. " Skip" (Sharon) Southwick, Hudson, IL; a daughter, Donna Southwick, Tallula, IL; grandson, Adam (Nicole) Southwick, Bloomington, IL; a great-granddaughter, Savana Southwick; 1 brother, William Ongania, Long Island, NY; a sister in-law, Carol Barbiero, Howard Beach, NY; and a brother in-law, Edwin Nickerson, Newport Richie, FL.
Noni is preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers.
Noni enjoyed crafting and working in her garden. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 30 to May 31, 2019