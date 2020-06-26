Leona Lynn Buckley
Leona Lynn Buckley 1949 - 2020
Edwardsville, IL—Leona Lynn Buckley, 70, of Edwardsville, IL, born July 2, 1949 in Jacksonville, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 after 16 years surviving cancer. She is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth W. and Dorothy H. (Fernandes) Twyford.
Lynn led a life inspired deeply by her passions, believing in herself and those she loved with all her heart. She was an amazing mother, filling her home with creativity and building a childhood full of wonderful memories for her son and daughter. She focused her energy on running her own businesses, using her talents in accounting, antiques, floral arrangement and painting. She stayed busy and happy by gardening, baking and planning her next project. Lynn moved gracefully through each season of her life with tremendous strength and determination, leaving a lasting impression of kindness, generosity and inspiration with everyone whose life she touched. She nurtured these qualities in her children and grandchildren who are her proudest achievement.
She will be missed by her children, Michael T. (Elizabeth) Buckley; Sarah L. (Andrew) Mize; granddaughters, Hannah Buckley; Leah Buckley; Emma Buckley; Hazel Buckley; Claire Mize; Lillian Mize; five step children; fourteen step grandchildren; eleven step great-grandchildren; sister, Lana Craig; nephew, Matthew Craig; and niece, Abbey Williams; all of whom she loved beyond measure.
A memorial gathering to celebrate Lynn's life will be held between 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL. With respect to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family requests that those in attendance wear face coverings and maintain a safe social distance. A private service with close friends and family will follow.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial floral arrangements, perennial plants or cards may be sent to Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive, Glen Carbon, IL.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
50 Fountain Drive
Glen Carbon, IL 62034
(618) 656-3220
