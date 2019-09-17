|
Leonard August Windau 1935 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Leonard August Windau, 84, of Springfield died at 10:38 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Heritage Health. He was born June 28, 1935 in New Douglas, IL to August and Alma (Schoen) Windau. He married Sandra Lee Jung September 6, 1958 and she survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Rhonda Lee Windau of Springfield; one son, Ronald Leonard Windau of Springfield; five siblings, Irma Machuga, Elaine Milcic, Marvin (Jean) Windau, Myra (Paul) Poeling all of Staunton, IL, and Maynard (Gladys) Windau of New Douglas, IL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Leonard served in the Illinois Air National Guard based in Springfield for eight years. He also attended Brown's Business College.
Leonard was a resident of Springfield since 1956. He began working for James Machinery Company in 1955, later becoming owner in 1984. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and enjoyed fishing, boating, and traveling.
Visitation: 10-11:30 am, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home Springfield.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield with Reverend Dr. Thomas Radtke officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019