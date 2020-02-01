|
|
Leonard B. Hart 1925 - 2020
Loami, IN—Leonard B. Hart, 94, of Loami, died at 4:10 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at his home.
Leonard was born on August 19, 1925, in Williamsville, the son of Walter and Lillian (Gaines) Hart. He married Emily F. Rees on August 19, 1948 in Palmyra, IL; she preceded him in death on April 3, 1989. He was also preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Walter and Bill Hart.
Leonard attended Virden schools and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a general contractor and enjoyed POLKA music, dancing, vegetable gardening, and traveling. Leonard was proud to have traveled to 47 countries throughout his life.
He is survived by his children, Lydia (husband, David) Kern of New Berlin, Mark (wife, Karla) Hart of New Berlin, and Carl (wife, Liz) Hart of Springfield; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (wife, Linda) Hart of Riverton; several nieces and nephews; and beloved companion, Fran Wilson of Lincoln.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Berlin Christian Church, 2580 S. Wake Rd., New Berlin.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following the visitation.
Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Berlin Christian Church, 2580 S. Wake Rd., New Berlin with Rev. Warren Brosi and Rev. Terry Davis, officiating.
Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Modesto, IL with military honors by the Department of Defense and the Palmyra American Legion Post 1034.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 675 E. Linton, Springfield, IL 62703.
The family of Leonard Hart is being served by Butler Funeral Home-New Berlin, 714 E. Gibson St., New Berlin.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020