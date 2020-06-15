Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Leonard's life story with friends and family

Share Leonard's life story with friends and family

Leonard E. Hodge

Springfield, IL - Leonard E. Hodge, 92, died at home surrounded by his loving family on June 13, 2020, at 12:15 p.m. Butler Funeral Home-Springfield is in charge of arrangements. 217-544-4646



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store