Leonard R. Jann 1933 - 2019
Springfield , IL—Leonard R. Jann, 86, of Springfield, died at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Vonderlieth Living Center.
Leonard was born on March 6, 1933 in Mattoon, the son of Henry P. and Clara K. Hugener Jann. He married Kathryne Harrison on August 17, 1958 in Mattoon; she preceded him in death on April 20, 2014.
Leonard served his country in the United States Navy. He worked for the State of IL, Department of Agriculture and retired in 2002, after 41 years of service. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #4 and enjoyed wood working.
He was preceded in death his parents; three brothers, Bernard, Clemens, and Christin Jann; and one sister, Margaret Johnson.
He is survived by his sons, Christopher (wife, Mary Jo) Jann of Athens and Stephen Cole of Windsor; one daughter, Deborah Fifield of Springfield, MO; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Graveside Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Camp Butler National Cemetery with Deacon Mick Palazzolo officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.
Memorial contributions may be made to Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, 57 Country Place, Springfield, IL 62703 or St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2119 N. 20th St., Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019