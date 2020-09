Or Copy this URL to Share

Leroy Jordan

Springfield, IL - Leroy Jordan, 78, died at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. John's Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield. 217-544-4646



