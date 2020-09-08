Leroy Jordan 1941 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Leroy Jordan, 78, of Springfield, died at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. John's Hospital.
Leroy was born December 27, 1941, in Murphysboro, IL, the son of Edward Sr. and Alma Johnson Jordan. He married Johnetta Williams on August 5, 1963, in Murphysboro, IL.
Leroy graduated from Murphysboro High School, where he was a defensive back and inducted into their Hall of Fame. He attended SIU Carbondale where he received his bachelor's degree in Education. He received a master's degree from Sangamon State University. Leroy was a lifelong educator. He began his career as a schoolteacher in Hopkins Park, IL and then moved to Springfield, where he taught for District 186. He was the first African American male schoolteacher in a classroom in Springfield. He served for six years (1976 – 1982) as a member of the Springfield District 186 School Board, including serving as School Board President twice. He also served on the Catholic School Board. He was the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Sangamon State University and served as assistant superintendent for District 186. Leroy also served as the principal of the adult education program at Southeast High School in Springfield and worked for the Springfield Diocese as Director of the Black Catholic Ministries. He believed in giving back to the community and was involved in several organizations. He was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Prince Hall Masons, NAACP, Urban League, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Faith Coalition for the Common Good, Springfield Dominican Associate, and co-chair of SDART (Springfield Dominican Anti-Racism Team).
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Peter Bruce Jordan and Edward Jordan, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Johnetta Jordan of Springfield; daughters, Laura A. Jordan of Springfield, Loralean A. Jordan of Brooklyn Park, MN, Jennifer N. Jordan (Rose White) of Philadelphia, PA, and Rose Ann (Keith) White of Livermore, CA; grandchildren, Christian Jordan of St. Louis, MO, Levi Jordan-White of Philadelphia, PA, and Ariel Baldon of Atlanta, GA; siblings, Margaret Griffin of Springfield, Linda Jordan of Marietta, GA, and Melvin (Martha) Jordan of Springfield; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by a host of many others who called him Grandpa Jordan.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 245 N. Amos Ave., Springfield. Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 4:00 p.m. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and practicing social distancing.
The Funeral Mass will be held in private to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and its harm to the vulnerable communities close to Leroy's heart. The Mass will be officiated by Bishop Fernand Cheri, III, OFM, celebrant and Fr. Al Allen, concelebrant. Ceremonies may also be livestreamed via St. Agnes Church's Facebook page at facebook.com/stagnesparishspringfieldil
Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Leroy Jordan Social Justice Scholarship, UIS Office of Advancement, One University Plaza, MS PAC 591, Springfield, IL 62703-5407 or the Springfield Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe St., Springfield, IL 62704.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
