LeRoy Karrick III 1970 - 2020
Riverton, IL—LeRoy Karrick III of Riverton passed away February 14, 2020 at Memorial Hospital. He was born July 10, 1970 to LeRoy Karrick Jr. and Sarah Synder-Cooper Karrick. He was preceded in death by his father LeRoy Karrick Jr.
He was employed by Kelly Group as a welder
He is survived by one son, Cody and one daughter, Alyssa both of Springfield; mother, Sarah Karrick of Riverton; one sister, Lenora (Jeff) Pulcher of Springfield; and one brother, Brian (Janet) Cooper of Mechanicsburg; his children's mother, Kristie Karrick of Springfield; special friend, Dee Dee Milbrun of Spaulding; as well as several nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Leroy's childrens' education fund.
Please contact the family for details.
Visitation will take place on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 5:00pm till 8:00pm at Ellinger-Kunz and Park Funeral Home in Springfield. The family requests that friends of the family are more than welcome to come in either casual or Camouflage attire in order to better celebrate LeRoy's life. Hats are also welcome.
Cremation services will be accorded following the visitation and a burial will take place in the Spring.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020