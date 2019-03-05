|
Leslie Marie Smith 1959 - 2019
Bement, IL—Leslie M. Smith, 59, of Bement, died at 6:59 a.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.
Leslie was born September 8, 1959 in Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Leslie was an administrative assistant at Piatt County Mental Health Clinic.
She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Thomas Smith of Bement; son, Luke Smith of Bement; two daughters, Jessica (Sean Hoover) Sears of Auburn and Melissa Eades of Springfield; and five grandchildren.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.
A private family graveside ceremony will be held at Chatham Memorial Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her mother, Sharon Hohimer.
The family of Leslie M. Smith is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019