Lewis Ashton
1940 - 2020
Dawson, IL—Lewis R. Ashton, 79, of Dawson, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center, in Springfield.
Lewis was born on October 1, 1940 in Mason, Illinois, the son of Ernest and Emma (Ketcham) Ashton. He married Peggy Sargeant on November 25, 1961 and she survives.
He was a member of the Dawson Community Club, Deacon at Buffalo Christian Church, and served on the Dawson Board of trustee's for 9 years, followed by Mayor for 12 years. Louie also served in the United States Army from 1961-1964, earning the Soldier's Medal of Honor. He was an avid Cubs fan and bingo player and enjoyed playing cards, camping, going to auctions and raising and showing Quarter Horses. He was a man loved by everyone.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Alma Mae Brodie; and son, Lewis R. Ashton, JR.
Louie is survived by his wife, Peggy; three daughters, Shelley (Wayne) Howard, Robin (Greg) Ashton-Hale and Suzy Ashton; family friend, Terri Courtwright; four grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Carl Ashton; one sister, Loleta Hutson, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 200 South Church Street, in Mechanicsburg, on Tuesday, July 21, from 10:00AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00AM with Pastor Robert Twist officiating. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
FULLENWIDER-PARK FUNERAL HOME
JUL
21
Memorial service
11:00 AM
FULLENWIDER-PARK FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
FULLENWIDER-PARK FUNERAL HOME
200 S CHURCH ST
MECHANICSBURG, IL 62545
(217) 364-4403
