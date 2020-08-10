Liam Thomas Patrick Purcell 2006 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Liam Thomas Patrick Purcell, 14, of Chatham, died at 1:48 p.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at St. Louis Children's Hospital in St. Louis, MO.
Liam was born July 7, 2006, in Springfield, the son of Terry Patrick Purcell and Susan Marie McCormick.
He was a student at Glenwood Intermediate School in Chatham and worked at the library. Liam brought joy to everyone around him with his infectious smile and always greeted people with a high five or a welcoming hug. He was unique and captured everyone's heart, leaving a trail of happiness wherever he went. Despite his disabilities, Liam was a happy and determined boy. He enjoyed riding go-karts, horseback riding, listening to music, riding rollercoasters, basketball and track in The Special Olympics
, bungee jumping, indoor skydiving, parasailing, boating and tubing.
Liam was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Monica M. McCormick; paternal grandfather, Barry Purcell; and uncle, Tom McCormick.
He is survived by parents, Susan McCormick of Chatham and Terry Purcell of Springfield; siblings, Jordan and Lily Purcell of Australia; grandfather, Joseph "Pat" McCormick of Springfield; grandmother, Margaret Purcell of Australia; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham. Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Private family burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Springfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ball Chatham School Special Education, 201 W. Mulberry, Chatham, IL 62629.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.