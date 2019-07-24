Lillian A. Jagow 1929 - 2019

Chatham, IL—Lillian A. Jagow, 89, of Chatham, died at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Auburn Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Lillian was born on August 30, 1929, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Amos and Agnes Schott Smaha. She married Marvin G. Jagow on June 3, 1950, at Peace Lutheran Church in Chicago, IL; he preceded her in death on January 9, 2017.

Lillian was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Chatham. She was very active and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Lillian loved dogs, cooking chicken and dumplings, banana bread and growing and canning fruit. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting and needlework along with crossword puzzles.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brother, Milton Smaha and son in law, John Karnes.

She is survived by her daughters, Linda (Barry) Lane of Chatham; Joyce Karnes of Chatham; six granddaughters, Zoe, Jesica and Sasha Province and Victoria, Alexandria, and Olivia Karnes; two grandsons, Corey (Emmi) Lane and Jesse Lane; and one great-grand child, Willow Lane.

Memorial Gathering and Funeral: Family will receive friends from 11:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1225 N. Main St., Chatham. A funeral ceremony will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Clarence Rogers officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 1225 N. Main St., Chatham, IL 62629 or the Chatham Area Public Library District, 600 E. Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629.

The family of Lillian A. Jagow is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences. Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 25 to July 26, 2019