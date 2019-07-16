|
|
Lillian M. Scott 1934 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Lillian M. Scott, 85, of Springfield, died at St. John's Hospital on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was born June 20, 1934, to Ann J. and George L. Scott, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, George L. Scott, Jr. and one sister, Bonnie J. Schultz, and her friend, Sarah J. McDaniel.
Lillian was a 1952 graduate of Feitshans High School and was formerly employed by Franklin Life Insurance Company for 44 years.
She enjoyed traveling, camping, sports, road trips, gambling and bowling. She is a member of the National Softball Hall of Fame for fast pitch softball located in Oklahoma and also a member of the Women's Bowling Hall of Fame. She was a member of Cathedral Church of St. Paul.
She is survived by four sisters: Anna Hughes, Rose Marie Whitehorn, and Judy (Roger) Lowery, all of Springfield and Marilyn Thompson of Plymouth; 2 brothers, Charles (Jane) Scott of Boulder Hill, IL and Robert Scott of Palm Springs, CA and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation: 4 -7 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield.
Funeral Service: 9:30 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home - Springfield with Reverend Andy Hook officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 17 to July 18, 2019