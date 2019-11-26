|
Lillian Marie Becker 1929 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Lillian Marie Becker, 90, of Springfield, passed away on November 25, 2019 at River Birch Senior Living. She was born on January 6, 1929 in Springfield to John William and Isabelle Green Means. Lillian married Robert Joseph Becker on September 2, 1951 in Springfield and he preceded her in death on September 14, 1996.
Mrs. Becker is survived by her children: Daniel P. (Susan) Becker of Auburn, Ronald A. ( Deanna) Becker of Springfield, Cassie (Garry) Dierkes of Dawson, Kevin D. (Pamela) Becker of Cantrall and Douglas K. Becker of Springfield, one brother John William Means Jr., of Tarpin Springs, FL., fifteen grandchildren and twenty one great-grandchildren.
Lillian worked as a Registered Nurse at the Memorial Medical Center Burn Unit. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, Hope Circle, Memorial Medical Center Retirees and Wesley United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday December 3, 2019 at Bisch and Son Funeral Home, 505 East Allen Street, with burial to follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 4:00pm until 7:00pm Monday December 2, at Bisch and Son. Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the and please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019