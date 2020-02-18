Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Lillian Woodson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1601 E Laurel St
Springfield, IL
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zion Missionary Baptist Church,
1601 E Laurel St,
Springfield, IL
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Camp Butler National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Woodson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Woodson


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Woodson Obituary
Lillian Woodson 1936 - 2020
Indianapolis, IN—Lillian Woodson 83, departed this life on Wednesday February 12, 2020 Clearlakevista Place in Indianapolis, IN.
She was born July 24, 1936 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Frankey Riley and Arthur Washington. She married James Woodson on November 9, 2002.
Mrs. Lilian Woodson was a clerk at Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's Office for many years. She was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral Services: Friday, February 21, 2020 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1601 E Laurel St, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation: 10am-11am
Service: 11am-12pm
Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery at 1:00pm.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -