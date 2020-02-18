|
|
Lillian Woodson 1936 - 2020
Indianapolis, IN—Lillian Woodson 83, departed this life on Wednesday February 12, 2020 Clearlakevista Place in Indianapolis, IN.
She was born July 24, 1936 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Frankey Riley and Arthur Washington. She married James Woodson on November 9, 2002.
Mrs. Lilian Woodson was a clerk at Sangamon County Circuit Clerk's Office for many years. She was a member of Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral Services: Friday, February 21, 2020 at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1601 E Laurel St, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation: 10am-11am
Service: 11am-12pm
Interment at Camp Butler National Cemetery at 1:00pm.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020