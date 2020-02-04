Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lillie Riney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillie Ann Riney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillie Ann Riney Obituary
Lillie Ann Riney 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Lillie Ann Riney, 75 of Springfield, IL died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Springfield.
Viewing and visitation will be held at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton, MO, from 5 until 8:30 PM on Friday evening with rosary at 8 PM.
A solemn Requiem Latin Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Shrine of St Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick, MO with Father John P. Trough of Lacey's Spring, AL officiating. Lillie will be buried at St Patrick Cemetery, St. Patrick, MO beside her father and mother.
Memorials should take the form of stipends made to Father Trough for Masses to be offered for the repose of her soul.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -