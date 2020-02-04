|
Lillie Ann Riney 1944 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Lillie Ann Riney, 75 of Springfield, IL died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Springfield.
Viewing and visitation will be held at Arnold's Funeral Home in Canton, MO, from 5 until 8:30 PM on Friday evening with rosary at 8 PM.
A solemn Requiem Latin Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Shrine of St Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick, MO with Father John P. Trough of Lacey's Spring, AL officiating. Lillie will be buried at St Patrick Cemetery, St. Patrick, MO beside her father and mother.
Memorials should take the form of stipends made to Father Trough for Masses to be offered for the repose of her soul.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020