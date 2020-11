Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lincoln's life story with friends and family

Share Lincoln's life story with friends and family

Lincoln James McDermand

Auburn, IL - Lincoln James McDermand infant son of Scott G. and Jordynn M. (Boyd) McDermand, became an angel on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. John's Hospital. The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, IL. 217-483-9292



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store