|
|
Linda A. Whitehurst 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Linda A. Whitehurst, 65, of Springfield, died at 5:00 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. She was born, May 30, 1953 in Canton, to James and Mary Cluney Mills. She married Robert Whitehurst on December 29, 1987 and he survives.
Also surviving are three children, Brian (Amelia) Watkins of West Dundee; Michele Watkins and Sara Whitehurst, both of Springfield; eight grandchildren; one sister, Jamie (James, deceased) Gable of WI; one brother, Michael Mills of Havana and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jimmy Mills.
Linda was a member of West Side Christian Church. She was a graduate of Havana High School. She had worked as a house keeper for St. Joseph's Home, a CNA at Sunny Acres Nursing Home and also was a hairdresser.
Visitation: 11 am – 1 pm Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Michael Harney officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2019