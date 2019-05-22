Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Whitehurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda A. Whitehurst


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda A. Whitehurst Obituary
Linda A. Whitehurst 1953 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Linda A. Whitehurst, 65, of Springfield, died at 5:00 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center. She was born, May 30, 1953 in Canton, to James and Mary Cluney Mills. She married Robert Whitehurst on December 29, 1987 and he survives.
Also surviving are three children, Brian (Amelia) Watkins of West Dundee; Michele Watkins and Sara Whitehurst, both of Springfield; eight grandchildren; one sister, Jamie (James, deceased) Gable of WI; one brother, Michael Mills of Havana and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Jimmy Mills.
Linda was a member of West Side Christian Church. She was a graduate of Havana High School. She had worked as a house keeper for St. Joseph's Home, a CNA at Sunny Acres Nursing Home and also was a hairdresser.
Visitation: 11 am – 1 pm Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Michael Harney officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now