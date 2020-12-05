Linda C Dunlevy 1961 - 2020
Butler, IL—Linda C. Dunlevy, 59, of Butler, passed away at her home, at 10:45 am Thursday, December 3, 2020 her family by her side.
She was born in Springfield, March 13, 1961 the daughter of Robert L. and Marilyn (Norris) Brown. She married Steve Dunlevy, May 2, 1981 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield and he survives.
She is also survived by her children: Michelle (Kenny) Johnson of Middletown, IL, Lindsay Dunlevy and Nick Dunlevy both of Raymond, IL, her grandchildren, Adalynn and Eli Johnson, her brother, Richard (Margie) Brown of Pleasant Plains, IL, her sisters; Becky Brown of Springfield, IL and Julie (Bob) Varndell of Mahomet, IL, her step-mother, Maggie Brown of Decatur, IL and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Linda was a licensed cosmetologist and hair stylist at A Believers Hair Design for many years. She and her husband then became the owners and operators of Rainmaker Camp Grounds in Butler, fulfilling a lifelong dream. She and Steve would make their home there.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Springfield. She loved the outdoors and all animals. Linda also found great joy in operating the camp ground with her husband Steve.
A prayer service will be held at 3:30 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1345 N. 6th St. Springfield, IL with visitation following from 4-7 pm there at church. Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Manuel P. Cuizon officiating. Please keep in mind we must follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Burial will follow in McKinnie Cemetery, Springfield, IL
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Make A Wish 1 Old State Capital Plaza #721 Springfield, IL 62701
