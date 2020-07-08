Linda Campbell 1941 - 2020
sPRINGFIELD, IL—Linda Jean Campbell, 79, of Springfield, died Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born January 3, 1941 in Carlinville the daughter of James and Marjorie Smith. She married David H. Campbell on April 23, 1960 and he preceded her in death on February 13, 1990.
Linda was an active member of her communities throughout life including church, civic and charitable organizations, and many other social groups. She worked as a partner to David on their family farm in Modesto. After moving to Springfield in 1992, she worked in the real estate and mortgage industry. She was a loving mother and grandmother rarely missing a youth sporting event to support her beloved family members.
Linda is survived by her companion Joe Murphy; daughter, Libby (Tim) Anderson; son, John (Bethany) Evans Campbell; 7 grandchildren, Janel, Austin, Sam, Ben, Mary, Joe, and Zane, brother, Don Smith. She was preceded in death by her husband David and her Parents.
A private graveside service was held at Oak Grove Cemetery and a celebration of life will happen at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Alzheimer's Association
.
Airsman & Calvert Funeral Home in Virden is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.airsmancalvert.com