Linda Faye Bradley 1941 - 2019
Thayer, IL—Linda Faye Bradley, 78, passed away on October 7, 2019. Linda and her twin brother, Larry, were born on July 12, 1941 at home near Pleasant Plains to Thomas and Ester Virginia (Scott) Grant. She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother, Larry Ray Grant, and her son, Larry Bradley.
She married Roger D. Bradley on November 10, 1967. Linda lived in Springfield most of her life and graduated from Feitsans High School. She worked for Eisner-Jewel foods for 17 years as a Bookkeeper/Service Manager. She later worked for Central Illinois Public Service Company and retired after 19 years as Accounts Payable Supervisor.
Her favorite pastime was with her family, grandkids, and great-grandkids. She also was a fan of Illini Basketball and Old Cars. She loved to grow mums, bake cobblers, make jelly and search family genealogy. She completed family tree books for her Grant family and Bradley family. She was a member of the Saline County Genealogy Society and the Illinois Historical Society. For over 50 years she made sure that her Christmas yard display was in place with the carousel turning and the train lights on. Linda was instrumental in organizing two reunions. She organized the first, "Cabbage Patch Neighborhood Reunion" gathering of over 400 friends from across the country. It was her idea to organize the first reunion of Central Illinois Public Service Employees.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; grandson, Justin (Elise), grandson, Jason (Natalie); brothers, Kenny and Gary; a great-granddaughter, a great-grandson and daughter-in-law, Shannon.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Vancil-Murphy Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Funk officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Plains Cemetery.
