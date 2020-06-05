Linda Gail Sexton
Linda Gail Sexton
Springfield, IL - Linda Gail Sexton, 65, died at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at her home. The family is being served by Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Avenue West. 217-544-7461

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
